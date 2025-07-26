Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 40 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 268,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Express by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after purchasing an additional 955,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after buying an additional 408,283 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Express by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,293,259,000 after buying an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,704,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,099,391,000 after buying an additional 74,977 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.1%

American Express stock opened at $311.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average of $291.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

