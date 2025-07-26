Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 612,577 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 935.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,994,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 708,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 810,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares in the company, valued at $32,021,027.28. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $6,061,328.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 446,459 shares in the company, valued at $21,412,173.64. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exelixis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $45.60 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

