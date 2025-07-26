Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,877 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $52,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSMR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.48. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

