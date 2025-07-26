Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $36.08 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,171,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 675,217 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $36,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,907,000 after acquiring an additional 603,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

