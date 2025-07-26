Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

