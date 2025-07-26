Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $55.81 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,706,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Lyft worth $55,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at $13,896,068.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

