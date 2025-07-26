Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $760,000 in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,876,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,429,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,701,000 after purchasing an additional 844,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

