Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $637,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.67. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

