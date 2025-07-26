Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 387,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $352.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

