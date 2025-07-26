Assetmark Inc. Has $28.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $1.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.