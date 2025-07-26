Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.85.

DICK'S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,371,954.20. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,000,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,872,270. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

