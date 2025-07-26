Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Wealth LLC. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CocaCola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,997,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 368,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $297.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

