iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $85,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

