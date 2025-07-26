Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $77,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $434.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $434.87.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

