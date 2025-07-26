Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 49,905 Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 706,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.26 and a beta of 3.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,724,613 shares in the company, valued at $52,149,092.82. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $199,025.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,709.40. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

