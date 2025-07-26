Cetera Investment Advisers Has $53 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,908 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $53,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PULS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

