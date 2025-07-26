Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 26,284 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $58,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,736,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,427,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,625 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $22,858,894.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,010 shares in the company, valued at $55,458,002.70. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $203.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.72. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

