Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 38,305 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 507,860 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,563,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,160,000 after purchasing an additional 342,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,223,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,810,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

