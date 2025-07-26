Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.68 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.63% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,799,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,746,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $75.57.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.