Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $350.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $350.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.34. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

