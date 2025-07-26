Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IWP opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.