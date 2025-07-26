Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $245.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

