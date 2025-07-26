Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $688.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $691.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $644.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

