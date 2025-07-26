First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

