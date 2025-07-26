Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ovintiv by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.