Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,068 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.43 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

