Royce & Associates LP Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

