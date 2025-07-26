Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,768,000 after purchasing an additional 151,850 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,050,019.05. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Up 3.4%

POWL opened at $248.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.41 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.10.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

