Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,236 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,654,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:CCI opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

