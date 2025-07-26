Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $364,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

