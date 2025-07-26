Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 891 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $375.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.04. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $402.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

