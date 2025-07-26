Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.33% of Organon & Co. worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:OGN opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. The trade was a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Karp purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

