Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,781 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $160.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.43 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.