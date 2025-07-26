Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 47 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in MSCI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MSCI by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $546.49 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.37 and a 200-day moving average of $566.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

