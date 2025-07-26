Advisor OS LLC Sells 879 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $176.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.