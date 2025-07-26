Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $408,000 Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

