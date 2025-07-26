Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,368,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,373,179,000 after purchasing an additional 765,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,614,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7%

AMD stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.