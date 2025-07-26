Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.