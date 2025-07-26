Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

