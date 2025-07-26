Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $671,000 in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equifax by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after buying an additional 679,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $796,075,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,645,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $330,400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equifax by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,207,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,661,000 after buying an additional 116,524 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $278.00 price objective on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $246.31 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

