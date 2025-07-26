Advisor OS LLC Sells 357 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.69 and its 200-day moving average is $176.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

