Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.54.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

