Advisor OS LLC Has $476,000 Position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,325,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2%

SEIC stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,233.60. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,433,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,778,072.24. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

