Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,575,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,891,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,275,000 after buying an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $287.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average of $268.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

