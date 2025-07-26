iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 12,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $439.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.00. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $440.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.