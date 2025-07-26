Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 3,148 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 146.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $311.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.36. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

