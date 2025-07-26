Phoenix Financial Ltd. Invests $937,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day moving average is $244.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,510 shares of company stock worth $305,246,018 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

