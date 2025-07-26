Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Get Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $109.79 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.