Phoenix Financial Ltd. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 109.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 23.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $9,939,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.33.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $601.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $618.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.83 and its 200 day moving average is $486.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

