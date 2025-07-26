First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 636 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $99.22 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

